‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Marla Gibbs For Season 19 Arc

EXCLUSIVE: Season 19 of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy will be introducing a new group of surgical interns, and we will get to know them — and their families.

Marla Gibbs (The Jeffersons) has been cast in a multi-episode guest arc as Joyce Ward, grandmother of one of the new residents, Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd), who lives in Seattle. Gibbs’ character will be introduced in Episode 1902 and will also appear in 1903. (Floyd’s character was originally announced as Simone Griffin. The last name has been changed to Griffith.)

Simone is described as a funny, whip smart, high achiever with a complicated family dynamic who grew up in Seattle, but never wanted to work at Grey Sloan because of a painful personal history with the hospital. Gibbs’ Joyce will likely shed light on both Simone’s family dynamic and history with Grey Sloan.

Grey’s Anatomy is adding five new cast members this season — Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis — all playing new interns.

TV veteran Gibbs is known for her role as Florence Johnston on The Jeffersons, which earned her five Emmy nominations. She reprised her role in a surprise appearance on ABC’s 2019 special Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’.

Gibbs’ extensive resume includes an arcs on Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19 as well as another Shondaland drama, Scandal. She recently had a major recurring role on Days Of Our Lives.