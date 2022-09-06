‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Gives First Look At New Season 19 Cast Members & More In ‘Meet The Interns’ Video

Grey’s Anatomy, which has successfully reinvented itself multiple times going through numerous casting changes, is headed to another transformational season, with star Ellen Pompeo scaling back her on-screen presence to eight episodes and five new additions joining the cast, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis.

The hit ABC medical drama has released a first-look video introducing the new characters — all first-year surgical residents –and giving a glance at some of the new dynamics at Grey Sloan, which was ordered to disband and rebuild its teaching program in the Season 18 finale.

The video (you can watch it below) starts with Pompeo’s Meredith, the hospital’s interim Chief Of Surgery, giving the new group a tour. It is indicated that the interns are “diamonds in the rough” who may not have been accepted elsewhere but give a chance at Grey Sloan.

Each new cast member gives a brief description of their characters which is illustrated by a snipped of a scene featuring them.

In a likely nod to the Grey’s Anatomy pilot, which started with Meredith sleeping with Patrick Dempsey’s Derek, one of the new residents (Kane) also (possibly accidentally) sleeps with an an attending, Link (Chris Carmack).

And we get a sense from the video that Meredith is back on good terms with Nick (Scott Speedman) after their big falling out in the Season 18 finale. As we reported, Speedman will be recurring on the show this coming season after fulfilling his one-year series regular commitment.

All other Season 18 series regulars who made it to the finale are back, and we get a glimpse of them in the video, with Chandra Wilson’s Bailey as well as Kevin McKidd’s Owen and Kim Raver’s Teddy, who all were involved in potential career-ending cliffhangers in the finale, noticeably in street clothes.

“A second chance is a big theme this season for both the interns as well as many of the characters you know and love already,” Floyd said.

Here is the video.