‘Grendel’ Star Abubakr Ali Responds To Netflix Series Cancellation & What It Means For Muslim Representation: “There Is A Space & Need For Stories Like This”

Abubakr Ali, the titular star of the recently canceled Netflix series Grendel, is speaking out about the show’s cancellation and what it means for Muslim representation on the screen.

In Grendel, Ali became the first Arab Muslim male actor to portray a series lead in a comic book adaptation. Earlier this week, Netflix revealed it would not be moving forward with the series. The decision was made after Grendel had done the bulk of its filming but the series was not finished, so there is currently a partial eight-episode season in the can. Producers have the option to shop the series.

In a post on Instagram, Ali noted that “Despite making up 24 percent of the world’s population, Muslim actors only make up 1% of speaking characters on TV.”

“I was really excited for what this role meant to my community,” he continued. “I never thought this business would allow someone like me to play a role like this, where an Arab person could exist in the grey area between good and evil. A role where an Arab on screen didn’t feel the need to “be nice” to assure everyone around them that they’re not one of the “bad ones.” Where an Arab could live in the spaces of anger, vengeance, sorry, even vindictiveness without owing the audience any proof of their humanity. By simply existing, they force & challenge the audience to grant them their humanity the same way they’ve done for white actors playing similar characters.”

He went on to thank the cast and crew, adding “There is a space and need for stories like this. I’m very excited for the future.” You can read his entire post below.

Grendel, based on Matt Wagner’s popular, award-winning Dark Horse comic book series, follows Hunter Rose (Ali), a gifted fencer, writer and assassin, seeking to avenge the death of a lost love. He goes to war with New York’s criminal underworld, only to realize…why beat them, when you can join them?

Also previously cast in the series were Jaime Ray Newman, Julian Black Antelope, Madeline Zima, Kevin Corrigan, Emma Ho, Erik Palladino, Brittany Allen and Andy Mientus.

Wagner executive produces the series alongside Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg and Chris Tongue. Rachel Goldberg directs the first two episodes of the series.