‘Grendel’ Series Not Going Forward At Netflix, Could Be Shopped Elsewhere

Netflix will not be going forward with Grendel, a series based on the masked vigilante from Matt Wagner’s popular, award-winning Dark Horse comic book series, which had an eight-episode order. Abubakr Ali stars in the titular role, the first Arab Muslim male actor to portray a series lead in a comic book adaptation. The series, written and executive produced by Resident Evil and Supernatural alum Andrew Dabb, comes out of Netflix’s first look deal with Dark Horse Entertainment.

The producers now have the option to shop the series elsewhere.

Also previously cast in the series were Jaime Ray Newman, Julian Black Antelope, Madeline Zima, Kevin Corrigan, Emma Ho, Erik Palladino, Brittany Allen and Andy Mientus. The decision was made after Grendel had filmed multiple episodes. Production had not finished, so there is currently a partial eight-episode season in the can.

Grendel, which has Dabb also serve as showrunner, follows Hunter Rose (Ali), a gifted fencer, writer and assassin, seeking to avenge the death of a lost love. He goes to war with New York’s criminal underworld, only to realize…why beat them, when you can join them?

Wagner executive produces the series alongside Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg and Chris Tongue. Rachel Goldberg directs the first two episodes of the series.

Dark Horse Entertainment and Netflix are collaborating on The Umbrella Academy, Jonas Åkerlund’s Polar and animated series Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles.

Netflix recently renewed The Umbrella Academy for a fourth and final season and has a slate of projects in the works with Dark Horse, including Mind MGMT and Revenge Inc.

In addition to The Umbrella Academy, Netflix’s genre portfolio includes Stranger Things, Arcane, The Witcher, Shadow & Bone, Vikings: Valhalla, Sweet Tooth, Lost in Space and Black Mirror as well as the upcoming Wednesday, The Midnight Club, The Witcher: Blood Origin, Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, 3 Body Problem, One Piece, and Avatar: The Last Airbender.