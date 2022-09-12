Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘What Josiah Saw’ Filmmaker Vincent Grashaw Signs With Gersh

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Focus Features Lands Miramax Alexander Payne-Paul Giamatti Reteam ‘The Holdovers’ In Huge $30M Deal
Read the full story

Gravitas Ventures Lands TIFF Market Title ‘Righteous Thieves’ For North American Rights

Gravitas Ventures

EXCLUSIVEGravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to Righteous Thieves, a market title shopped here at TIFF. Numerous international territories are currently being negotiated and will be announced shortly, and Gravitas Ventures’ Senior Director of Acquisitions, Danielle Gasher and Tamara Nagahiro, Grandave International President, brokered the deal.

Pic is scripted by Michael Corcoran and directed by Anthony Nardolillo (7th & Union), and produced by Jolene Rodriguez with Stanley Preschutti and Frank Mayor exec producers. Cast includes Lisa Vidal, Cam Gigandet, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Carlos Miranda and Sasha Merci. Pic, which is completed, centers around the head of a secret organization who assembles a crew to steal back artwork plundered during World War II, from a modern day, Neo-Nazi billionaire oligarch.

“A North American release with Gravitas will generate a lucrative ripple effect across many international territories,” said Nagahiro of Grandave International, which is also selling The Channel, The Final Vow and Clay.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with Grandave on such a strong project. Righteous Thieves is a fun and fast-paced heist thriller with talented and diverse cast, and we are glad it found its home with us for North American distribution,” said Gasher of Gravitas Ventures.

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad