Gravitas Ventures Lands TIFF Market Title ‘Righteous Thieves’ For North American Rights

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to Righteous Thieves, a market title shopped here at TIFF. Numerous international territories are currently being negotiated and will be announced shortly, and Gravitas Ventures’ Senior Director of Acquisitions, Danielle Gasher and Tamara Nagahiro, Grandave International President, brokered the deal.

Pic is scripted by Michael Corcoran and directed by Anthony Nardolillo (7th & Union), and produced by Jolene Rodriguez with Stanley Preschutti and Frank Mayor exec producers. Cast includes Lisa Vidal, Cam Gigandet, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Carlos Miranda and Sasha Merci. Pic, which is completed, centers around the head of a secret organization who assembles a crew to steal back artwork plundered during World War II, from a modern day, Neo-Nazi billionaire oligarch.

“A North American release with Gravitas will generate a lucrative ripple effect across many international territories,” said Nagahiro of Grandave International, which is also selling The Channel, The Final Vow and Clay.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with Grandave on such a strong project. Righteous Thieves is a fun and fast-paced heist thriller with talented and diverse cast, and we are glad it found its home with us for North American distribution,” said Gasher of Gravitas Ventures.