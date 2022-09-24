Gravitas Ventures Acquires North American Rights To Distribute Anthony Hopkins Thriller ‘Where Are You’

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company, has acquired North American rights to distribute thriller Where Are You directed by Riccardo Spinotti and Valentina De Amicis from RED SEA MEDIA. Starring Anthony Hopkins, Camille Rowe, Irakli Kvirikadze, Ray Nicholson, Angela Sarafyan, Mickey Sumner, Melora Walters Christopher Ashman, Brad Greenquist and Madeline Brewer, ‘Where Are You’ is slated for a theatrical and on demand day and date release on October 21, 2022.

Where Are You is the story of a famous fashion photographer, Nicolas Yarna, who struggles with his creativity. Now adrift and isolated, a mysterious phone call from a stranger lures Nicolas into a fever dream-like journey in search of his girlfriend, Matilda. This forces Nicolas to discover his own truth, a truth he was once renowned for capturing in his celebrated photographs.

“We are so excited to have partnered with Gravitas on the release of our film. This was a work of love from the beginning and we believe in that Gravitas will provide it the release this film deserves,” said Riccardo Spinotti and Valentina De Amicis.

Marcella and Dante Spinotti (two-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer of L.A. Confidential and The Insider) produced the film alongside Carte Blanche’s Kyle Stroud (In Full Bloom) and Rocco Bovo. Heather Kritzer also produced, with Markus Bishop-Hill and Stephanie Rennie serving as executive producers.

Also in the cast are Melora Walters (Magnolia), Brad Greenquist (Ali), Rita Taggart (Mulholland Dr.), and Georgian-American actor Irakli Kvirikadze. Spinotti also lensed the movie. Crew included four-time Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood (Chicago).

Gravitas Ventures’ Manager of Acquisitions Brett Rogalsky negotiated the deal with Roman Kopelevich on behalf of RED SEA MEDIA.