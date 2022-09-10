Grandave International Seals North American Deal On ‘The Channel’ To Brainstorm Media In Toronto

Grandave International has sold North America rights to action movie The Channel to Brainstorm Media, which is planning a theatrical and VOD release for April, 2023.

The film is directed by William Kaufman (The Hit List, Daylight’s End) who also wrote the screenplay.

The Channel was produced by Andrew and Isaac Lewis (There Comes A Knocking), Jon Wroblewski (Age Out, A Violent Separation), Christian Sosa (Age Out, Hostile Territory), while Paul Reichelt and Stanley Preschutti (The Card Counter) acted as executive producers.

The cast includes Max Martini (13 Hours and Captain Phillips) and Clayne Crawford (Fineskind and Lethal Weapon)

The Channel revolves around a desperate criminal, his out-of-control brother, and their motley crew of ex-marines who, after their bank heist goes wrong, must escape New Orleans and the determined FBI agent who pursues them.

“Brainstorm Media execute brilliantly their movie releases, I could not be more excited that The Channel found a home with them,” said Grandave International President Tamara Nagahiro.

“We are thrilled to be releasing William Kaufman’s latest action-packed movie next Spring,” said Brainstorm’s Head of Distribution, Michelle Shwarzstein “We’re fans of Kaufman and excited to be in business with Grandave on this very entertaining film.”

Grandave International’s TIFF market also line-up includes Righteous Thieves, The Final Vow and Clay.