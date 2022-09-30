‘Gran Torino’ Producer Double Nickel To Tell Story Of Vincent Van Gogh’s Sister-In-Law In TV Series

Gran Torino producer Double Nickel Entertainment is forging a limited TV series about the life of Vincent van Gogh’s sister-in-law Jo van Gogh-Bonger.

The indie has picked up the scripted and doc rights to Jo van Gogh-Bonger: The Woman Who Made Vincent Famous and is co-operating with the Vincent van Gogh museum to tell van Gogh-Bonger’s story.

She was married to van Gogh’s brother Theo and, after husband Theo’s agonizing death when she was just 28, was left with no income, a newborn baby and hundreds of van Gogh paintings. The art world at that time scorned van Gogh’s work, but van Gogh-Bonger challenged it with unswerving dedication and revealed her brother-in-law as the towering genius we know today.

“We were so inspired by Jo when we read Hans’ book,” said Double Nickel partners Adam Richman and Jenette Kahn, “We know that audiences will be thrilled by this remarkable feminist story of passion, love, and art.”

The series comes after Double Nickel struck a deal with Dutch publisher Prometheus. Also attached to the project are Michael Taylor as co-executive producer and Russell Shorto as co-producer.

Double Nickel is also producing upcoming Amazon Studios pic The Burial starring Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones. In recent years, the company has expanded its episodic slate in partnership with Sky Studios.