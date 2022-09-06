Gordon Ramsay’s Studio Ramsay Global Hires Propagate Distribution Chief Cyrus Farrokh To Lead Strategy

Studio Ramsay Global, the production company founded by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and Fox, has made its first key executive hire.

Cyrus Farrokh, former distribution chief at Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate, joins as SVP Strategy.

He will lead the production company’s U.S. operations, business development and global growth strategy and will be based in L.A.

It comes a year after the company was set up and scored Fox series orders for shows such as Next Level Chef and Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.

Farrokh previously served five years as President, Distribution at Propagate Content, where he launched the company’s international operations in 2017. He worked closely with Fox on selling its unscripted series that came out of Fox Alternative Entertainment internationally, as well as titles such as NBC’s American Song Contest, Hulu doc Hillary and Running Wild with Bear Grylls. He previously worked at Electus, Endeavor and Media Rights Capital.

“I’ve known and admired Cyrus for many years as he’s represented FAE’s intellectual property with great energy, creativity and aplomb,” said Fox alternative chief Rob Wade. “He’s played an invaluable role in growing our presence around the world, and as we mark the first anniversary since SRG’s formation and start building out its leadership team, we’re excited to bring Cyrus in-house to focus his talent, experience and instincts on Gordon’s rapidly expanding content portfolio and growth plans.”

“We are delighted to welcome Cyrus to Studio Ramsay Global,” added SRG Chief Creative Officer Lisa Edwards. “Given his incredibly strong track record and excellent knowledge and understanding of the television landscape, he’s the perfect addition to our dynamic, prolific team. We very much look forward to working closely with him to help drive forward our vision and expand the business globally.”

“I am thrilled to join the fantastic Studio Ramsay Global team as they continue to innovate and represent excellence in food, lifestyle and so much more,” said Cyrus. “I want to thank Gordon, Lisa, Rob and Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier for their incredible energy and support, and for placing no limits on this ambitious new growth phase as we enter exciting new markets, verticals and business ventures.”