HFPA Adds New TV Categories For 2023 Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press is making changes to the supporting acting categories in TV for the Golden Globes. The modifications will take effect for the 80th ceremony on January 10.

The new categories are Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series/Musical-Comedy or Drama, Supporting Actress in a Television Series/Musical-Comedy or Drama, Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television and Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television.

They expand on and replace the all-encompassing old categories known as Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Supporting Role on Television.

Additionally, the HFPA Board of Directors approved the continuation of rules implemented last year for this year including:

There will continue to be no mandatory motion picture screenings, and submissions of motion pictures and television program remain voluntary for eligibility.

Each motion picture and television project will automatically be eligible as long as it was released during the calendar year of 2022. The deadline for submissions is Monday, November 7.

Nominations will be announced December 12. The Golden Globes will air live on NBC starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 ET on January 10. The HFPA and NBC inked a one-year deal for the show to return to the network after a year away amid controversy swirling around the journalists group.