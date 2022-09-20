Golden Globes Returning To NBC Next Year Amid HFPA’s “Commitment To Ongoing Change”

It’s been a trying year-plus for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, but there’s some good news for the group today: Its signature trophy show, the Golden Globes, will return to NBC in 2023.

HFPA, dick clark productions and the network said the 80th anniversary gala will air live coast-to-coast from the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10 — that’s a Tuesday, rather than the traditional Sunday.

In a clear statement that NBC have renegotiated their long term agreement with the HFPA, the return of the Globes to the Comcast owned network next year is only a one-year deal. The return of the Globes to NBC comes over continued objections from key publicists and content creators who believe the HFPA has neglected to overhaul its long term membership — and the question will linger exactly which marquee nominees show up.

Nominations will be revealed on Dec. 12.

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman of Entertainment Networks at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

NBC canceled the Globes last year as HFPA struggled to reform itself to the satisfaction of Hollywood studios and stakeholders. A magnet for controversy for decades, the Globes had been on shaky footing since it was revealed just before semi-virtual February 2021 shindig that the HFPA had zero Black members. The group promised a slew of reforms, including a commitment to “at least 13% Black membership” after many publicists threatened to urge clients to not show up for Golden Globes.

HFPA since has launched an effort to get the Globes into a new era, increase and implement its diversity initiatives and boost its accountability. The org has added 103 new voters to its ranks, marking the first time voters based outside of the U.S. have been included in the voting pool. Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern, HFPA said.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return,” HFPA President Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “It’s great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency.”

Reports circulated last month that a deal for the Globes to return to NBC was in the works, as talks among the principals heated up.

In September 2018, NBC signed an eight-year deal to air the Golden Globes through 2026, continuing a 23-year tradition. It’s estimated that under the current deal, NBC has been paying roughly $60 million a year to air the ceremony. Although the network sidelined the show in 2022, the HFPA went ahead with a pared-down event in early January.

Today’s Globes news comes eight days after the Primetime Emmys aired on NBC, drawing the lowest viewership in the show’s history. The numbers were down double digits from 2021.

Dominic Patten and Anthony D’Alessandro contributed to this report.