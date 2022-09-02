Glenn Close To Preside Over San Sebastian Film Festival Jury

American actress Glenn Close has been announced as the jury president for the Official Section of the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival, running from September 16-24.

Close will be joined by the French casting director and filmmaker Antoinette Boulat, Danish filmmaker Tea Lindeburg, Argentinian producer Matías Mosteirín, the Spanish writer Rosa Montero, Lesotho filmmaker Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, and the Icelandic director Hlynur Pálmason.

The jury awards the Golden Shell for Best Film and the Silver Shell awards for Best Director, Best Leading Performance, Best Supporting Performance, as well as jury prizes for Cinematography and Screenplay. The Official Awards will be announced and presented at the festival’s Closing Gala on September 24.

Close was last at the Spanish festival with The Wife, which closed out the Official Section in 2017. The film went on to earn Close her eighth Academy Award nomination.

As previously announced, Spanish filmmaker Alberto Rodríguez will open the festival with his latest film Prison 77 (Modelo 77), which screens Out of Competition.

Other titles set to screen at the festival include Sebastián Lelio’s highly-anticipated latest feature The Wonder based on Emma Donoghue’s novel starring Florence Pugh alongside an ensemble cast including Ciarán Hinds, Tom Burke, Toby Jones, Elaine Cassidy, and Niamh Algar. South Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo will debut his latest offering Top / Walk Up in competition. The film follows the interactions of a middle-aged moviemaker. This will be the South Korean filmmaker’s second participation in the Official Selection.

The Nobel and Booker Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro will also bring his film Living to the festival following his duties on the Venice jury. The film is an English-language adaptation of the 1952 classic Ikiru by Akira Kurosawa. Bill Nighy stars and Oliver Hermanus directs. Ishiguro penned the script.