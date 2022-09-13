Glenn Close Pulls Out Of San Sebastian Jury Due To Family Emergency

Glenn Close no longer will preside over the San Sebastian jury and has canceled her trip to the festival due to a family emergency.

“I deeply regret that I will not be able to take part in the Festival as there has been a family emergency for which I must stay home,” Close said in a statement. “I apologize to the Festival, the Jury, the filmmakers, the Donostia honorees, and the festival audience, that I will not be there to celebrate with you all.”

Argentinian producer Matías Mosteirín, who already was announced as part of the jury, will serve as the president. Mosteirin’s feature film as a producer, Bolivia, received the Young Critics Award at the Semaine de la Critique in Cannes. He recently executive produced Marcelo Piñeyro’s series El Reino (The Realm) for Netflix.

The jury will be filled out by French casting director and filmmaker Antoinette Boulat, Danish filmmaker Tea Lindeburg, Spanish writer Rosa Montero, Lesotho filmmaker Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese and Icelandic director Hlynur Pálmason.

Close most recently was at the Spanish festival with The Wife, which closed out the Official Section in 2017. The film went on to earn Close her eighth Academy Award nomination. As previously announced, Spanish filmmaker Alberto Rodríguez will open the festival with his latest film Prison 77 (Modelo 77), which screens Out of Competition.

Other titles set to screen at the festival include Sebastián Lelio’s latest feature The Wonder, based on Emma Donoghue’s novel, starring Florence Pugh alongside an ensemble cast including Ciarán Hinds, Tom Burke, Toby Jones, Elaine Cassidy and Niamh Algar. South Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo will debut his latest offering Top /Walk Up in competition. The film follows the interactions of a middle-aged moviemaker. This will be the South Korean filmmaker’s second participation in the Official Selection.