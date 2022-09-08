‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Netflix Teaser: “Let The Murder Mystery Start”

Netflix has dropped the first teaser for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, writer-director Rian Johnson’s much anticipated follow-up to Knives Out with Daniel Craig reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc.

“Lock the doors,” says Craig’s Blanc in the Agatha Christie-inspired tale set at least in part on a luxury yacht en route to Greece. “Stay in your rooms. Everyone is in danger.”

Adds what sounds like another voice, “All right. Let the murder mystery start.”

With a title that owes much to a classic Beatles song, Glass Onion stars Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline, with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. Johnson both writes and directs, and produces with Ram Bergman. Exec producer is Tom Karnowski.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to release globally on Netflix on Dec. 23 and in select theaters at a date to be announced later. The film makes its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this month.

