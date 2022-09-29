Glamour Studios To Partner With Director Jessica Dimmock On Documentary ’28 Days’ That Explores Maternity Leave In America

EXCLUSIVE: Glamour Studios is partnering and producing alongside director Jessica Dimmock and her production company Tough Tina for a new feature documentary, 28 Days, based on an immersive multimedia package launching Thursday on Glamour.com. Dimmock will serve as executive producer along with Agnes Chu, Helen Estabrook and Sarah Amos for Conde Nast Entertainment.

The doc, which is already in development, will follow the experiences of new mothers and families to see the effects of paid leave — and the lack of it — in people’s lives. This documentary will refocus the conversation on paid leave around the deeply engrossing personal stories that show the real life consequences as opposed to the talking-head cable news arguments that have flooded the media landscape.

“The issues surrounding the lack of parental leave in this country are something that I care about deeply,” said Dimmock. “A lack of parental leave will continue to be an obstacle towards equity, and it’s time that we joined the rest of the world in realizing how essential parental leave is.”

The US is one of only six countries in the world without national paid family or maternity leave, with a quarter of women returning to work two weeks after giving birth. Last year, a bid to fund just four weeks—still one of the worst provisions in the world—failed. To show the impact of this, Glamour followed the journey of eight women—with varying access to paid leave—through their first 28 days postpartum. The immersive multimedia package aims to reignite a national conversation on the passing of paid leave into law and showcase the intimate details of early postpartum life through UGC content, video, and audio– in the title’s first of its kind digital presentation.

“Founded in 1939, Glamour magazine included the tagline ‘for the girl with the job.’ There is no better brand voice to explore the topic of paid leave in America today at such a momentous time in our democracy,” said Agnes Chu. ” As a mother of two, I am proud to work with a team of remarkable leaders who are 70% women. We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Samantha Barry, her team at Glamour, and Jessica Dimmock on this documentary.”

