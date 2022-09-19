GLAAD Hires Julian J. Walker To Help Elevate Black Queer Storytelling

GLAAD has hired Julian J. Walker as associate director, Communities of Color & Media.

Walker will work alongside DaShawn Usher, Director of Communities of Color & Media, to create programming that shapes narratives and provokes dialogue that will lead to cultural change while identifying and meeting the needs of the community. One of his first big projects will be the upcoming launch of GLAAD’s “Equity in Media and Entertainment Initiative” – a yearlong program designed specifically for Black LGBTQ+ creatives to elevate Black queer storytelling in entertainment and media.

EMEI will serve as a pipeline to build and strengthen professional networks, advance access to executive leaders and spaces, and support the early development of creative projects as part of the three-year program. Walker will ensure GLAAD’s Communities of Color & Media department creates, reports, trains and partners with locally based initiatives throughout the country with a focus on the South.

“Early into my career I realized the importance of community support — valuing the voices of those often forgotten or seen as unusable,” Walker said. “If it wasn’t for the love, encouragement and support I’ve received across the world, I wouldn’t have the hope, faith and belief today that I too deserve to be here. Aside from my beautiful journey in television and film, working closely with community leaders has offered a level of peace that I can’t explain. I’m looking forward to the spaces we’ll continue to create, the voices we will continue to amplify, and the opportunities for community advancement on the horizon. Always remember: your individuality is your superpower; so continue to soar – trusting and believing you are deserving.”

Walker starred in the 2014 film Blackbird from Patrik-Ian Polk, alongside Oscar-winning actress Mo’Nique. He’s also the Deputy Director for Mobilizing Our Brothers Initiative, a series of curated social connectivity events for queer people of color.