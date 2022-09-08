‘Gentleman Jack’ Producer Lookout Point Behind South African Adaptation Of ‘Devil’s Peak’ With Expanded Media

Gentleman Jack producer Lookout Point and Expanded Media Productions are adapting Deon Meyer’s bestseller Devil’s Peak into a five-part series for M-Net.

Set in Cape Town, the thriller is being adapted by Moon Knight writer Matthew Orton and follows talented but broken Detective Benny Griessel, who is tasked with tracking down a righteous vigilante killer whose crimes are capturing the imagination of the city. Benny and grieving father Thobela are brought into the orbit of trapped mother Christine, who is willing to do anything to achieve a better life for herself and her daughter, and the fates of these three characters become inextricably linked as the series builds to its explosive climax.

Series stars Hilton Pelser (Moffie, Glasshouse, Kissing Booth), Sisanda Henna (Trackers, Rogue) and Tarryn Wyngaard and is being directed by Jozua Malherbe (Griekwastad, Justice Served). Orton is adapting with Amy Jephta, who is also associate producer. Orton, Laura Lankester from Lookout Point and Francis Hopkinson from Expanded Media are executive producers, while M-Net’s executive producers are Yolisa Phahle, Allan Sperling and Jan du Plessis. Johann Knobel (Bad Sisters, The Shadow Line) is producer.

Lankester said: “Matthew Orton has created an exhilarating, propulsive, contemporary adaptation of Deon Meyer’s work, alongside Amy Jephta, one of South Africa’s foremost screen talents.”