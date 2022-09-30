California Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs “Landmark” Workplace Safety Bill For Publicly Owned Live Venues

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that will set workplace safety training and certification standards for companies that produce live events at publicly owned and operated venues. The signing was praised by the California IATSE Council, many of whose members work behind-the-scenes on live events.

The legislation, AB 1775, requires contracting entities to require entertainment event vendors at publicly owned and operated venues “to certify for its employees, and employees of its subcontractors, that those individuals have complied with specified training, certification, and workforce requirements, including that employees involved in the setting up, operation, or tearing down of a live event at its public events venue have completed prescribed trainings of the United States Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.”

The new law also requires Cal/OSHA, the state’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, to enforce its provisions and to issue citations for violations.

“This landmark legislation will set workplace safety training and certification standards for companies that produce events at publicly owned and operated venues,” the California IATSE Council said in a statement. “On behalf of [our] 52,000 members … who work in the film, television, stage and live events industry across the state, we thank Governor Newsom for signing AB 1775 into law. We also thank the bill’s author, Assembly member Christopher Ward (D-San Diego), for his steady leadership and the California Assembly for its passage.

“The workers that set up, operate and tear down the temporary staging, lighting, video and sound systems, and many other elements at these venues face serious workplace hazards,” the council added. “AB 1775 is a first step toward setting a live event industry-wide health and safety standard. The workers setting up these outdoor ventures, the performers on the stage, and the public sitting in the audience will now be safer thanks to AB 1775.”