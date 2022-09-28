Dish And Game Show Network Reach Deal To End Blackout

Dish Network and the Game Show Network said Tuesday that they have reached a multi-year deal on a new carriage agreement, restoring the channel to the satellite service after it went dark in early September after talks had broken down.

The deal is for both Dish TV and Sling TV services, Dish said. No details were provided.

“We’re pleased to have reached a multi-year agreement that benefits all parties, especially our customers,” said Brian Neylon, EVP and Group President, Dish TV. “I want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations.”

Negotiations had been underway for eight months before Game Show Network went dark on Dish on September 6, meaning Dish and Sling customers have been without Game Show Network programming like Family Feud, People Puzzler and more.

“We are happy to have entered into a long-term agreement with Dish and that Dish customers can resume watching their favorite shows on Game Show Network for years to come,” said Tim Carry, EVP Distribution for Game Show Network.

Earlier this year, Game Show Network, a highly penetrated linear channel with an active digital presence, said it had more than 350 hours of original programming, much of it live.

We appreciate everyone's patience and thank you all for watching! pic.twitter.com/jWsdbikp8l — Game Show Network (@GameShowNetwork) September 28, 2022