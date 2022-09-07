Game Show Network Goes Dark On Dish Amid Carriage Dispute

Sony Pictures TV-owned Game Show Network is no longer available on Dish after the two companies could not reach a new carriage agreement following eight months of negotiations.

As is the case in virtually any carriage dispute, the two parties issued dueling statements highlighting their position in the standoff, with Dish claiming that their “goal and priority is to reach a fair agreement to bring this channel back as quickly as possible.”

Here is GSN’s statement followed by that by Dish’s.

Game Show Network tried to get a deal done with DISH, but after eight months of negotiations we could not agree to their demands. Most recently, DISH’s removal of channels has been focused on local retransmission or regional sports networks (Tegna, Sinclair, Block Communications, AT&T Sportsnet, Root Sportsnet, NBC Regional Sports Networks, among others.) DISH is choosing to do this to Game Show Network, an independent network, that costs virtually nothing compared to local retransmission or sports networks.