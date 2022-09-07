Gabriel LaBelle, Conor Sherry & Mika Abdalla To Star In Adam Carter Rehmeier’s Coming-Of-Age Comedy ‘The Snack Shack’ For MRC Film And T-Street; Yeardley Smith’s Paperclip Ltd Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriel LaBelle (The Fabelmans), Conor Sherry (The Terminal List) and Mika Abdalla (Sex Appeal) will lead the cast of coming-of-age comedy The Snack Shack, which Adam Carter Rehmeier (Dinner in America) wrote and is directing for the collective emerging filmmakers label of MRC Film and T-Street.

The film currently in production in Nebraska is a story about two best friends in 1991 Nebraska City who unexpectedly win the silent auction to run the swimming pool snack shack. The snack shack then becomes the long summer’s epicenter of misdemeanors, personal discovery and budding romance.

MRC Film, T-Street MRC Film/T-Street

Jordan Foley, Ben Cornwell and Nick Smith are producing for Paperclip Ltd, alongside Ben LeClair of T-Street, with Paperclips’ Yeardley Smith serving as executive producer.

“Everyone has the summer that was crucial to their own coming-of-age story. This film explores a beautiful sweet spot, a period in time where kids were still very autonomous and free-range in the summer,” said Rehmeier. “I’m thrilled to be working with MRC, T-Street, and Paperclip, as well as the fantastic cast and crew, to bring this love letter to my hometown of Nebraska City to the world.”

Rehmeier previously wrote and directed the punk rock rom-com Dinner in America, which premiered in competition at the Sundance Film Festival and went on to play and win awards at such festivals as Fantasia, Tallinn Black Nights, Neuchâtel, Odessa, Stockholm and Nightstream, prior to its May 2022 theatrical release.

LaBelle is a TIFF 2022 Rising Star who will next be seen in a lead role in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, alongside Michelle Williams and Seth Rogan. The film, loosely based on Spielberg’s childhood, will be released by Universal in November. The actor also stars opposite Jon Bernthal, Gretchen Mol, and Leland Orser in the upcoming Showtime series, American Gigolo.

Sherry recently played a recurring role on Prime Video’s series The Terminal List fronted by Chris Pratt, also starring in Nickelodeon’s recent revival of Are You Afraid of the Dark?, which can be found streaming on Paramount+ and Netflix.

Abdalla recently starred in Hulu’s teen comedy Sex Appeal, directed by Talia Osteen. She recurs as metahuman Tinya Wazzo (aka Apparition) on The CW’s The Flash, and was also previously seen on the Daytime Emmy-nominated series Project Mc² from Awesomeness TV and Netflix.

T-Street was launched in 2019 by Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman, whose credits together include the Academy Award-nominated Knives Out and its upcoming Netflix sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, as well as Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi and Looper. T-Street is currently producing Three-Body Problem for Netflix alongside David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo, and will produce Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne, with MRC Television for Peacock.

MRC Film is an independent studio behind films that have collectively earned more than $6 billion in worldwide box office and received accolades including 12 Academy Award nominations and 11 Golden Globe noms. Upcoming projects includ writer-director Matt Charman’s The Mothership, starring Halle Berry, for Netflix; and writer-director Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and more. Recent films include Carrie Cracknell’s Netflix adaptation of Persuasion, starring Dakota Johnson, and David Frankel’s Paramount+ title Jerry and Marge Go Large, starring Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening. MRC is a minority investor in T-Street, with a first-look deal across film and television.

Rehmeier is represented by Verve and Pam Black at Ziffren Brittenham; LaBelle by CAA, Canopy Media Partners, Play Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Sherry by Kairos-Talent Management founder, Bradley Richards; Abdalla by Verve, Coast to Coast, Kanica Suy of Cultivate Entertainment and attorney Matt Rosen; T-Street by CAA and attorney Stephen Clark; and Paperclip Ltd by Verve.