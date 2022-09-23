FX’s ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’ Sets Hulu Premiere Date

FX’s limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble will premiere with two episodes on November 17 exclusively via Hulu. A new episode will be released each subsequent Thursday.

The 8-episode series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

Based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel, Fleishman Is In Trouble centers on recently separated fortysomething Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel (Claire Danes), disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

As he balances parenting, the return of old friends (Lizzy Caplan and Adam Brody), a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming, and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place.

Josh Radnor, Christian Slater, Meara Mahoney Gross, Maxim Swinton, Michael Gaston, Ralph Adriel, Shi Ne Nielson, and Joy Suprano also star.

The series was created for television by Brodesser-Akner, who adapts from her acclaimed novel and executive produces alongside Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Susannah Grant.

Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton also executive produce as well as direct multiple episodes across the series. Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini serve as additional executive producers on the multiple episodes they directed.

Fleishman Is In Trouble is produced by ABC Signature.