FX Jumps Into Comedy Special Business With Stand-Up From Kate Berlant, Byron Bowers

FX

In a first for FX, the network is bringing two comedy specials to Hulu featuring stand-ups Kate Berlant and Byron Bowers. Both of the specials will be available Thursday, Sept. 15 on Hulu.

Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind marks the comedienne’s first live solo special. Filmed in 2019, Berlant (Would It Kill You to Laugh?, A League of Their Own) performs an absurdist set in an intimate space, shared not only with the audience but the mirror reflection of herself. It is directed and executive produced by Bo Burnham while new Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael executive produces with Chris Storer (The Bear) and Jeff Tomsic. It’s produced by Rotten Science.

FX

Byron Bowers: Spiritual N***a is also a first for the comedian. Directed by Alma Har’el, Bowers’ special talks about his long journey to his first comedy special, the stigma of mental health, and how tripping on mushrooms made him understand his schizophrenic father and altered the way he feels about his Blackness. It’s executive Produced by Har’el (Honey Boy), Bowers, Christopher Leggett, Rafael Marmor, Jeff Tomsic and Jessica Pilot, and produced by Zusa, Sons of a Schitz, Delirio Films and Rotten Science.

