‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ Team Hoping Late-Night Show Can Find A New Home After Emmy Short-Form Win

It was a “bittersweet” night for the team behind Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.

The show was canceled at TBS following the David Zaslav-led cuts across Warner Bros. Discovery but it picked up an Emmy win in the short-form category.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night won the Outstanding Short-Form Nonfiction or Reality Series award at the Creative Arts ceremony.

It beat The Daily Show: Between The Scenes, RuPaul’s Drag Race Whatcah Packin’ With Michelle Visage, SNL Presents: Stories From The Show and Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen.

Exec producer Allana Harkin picked up the award alongside other members of the production team including producer Caroline Dunphy, who joked “if anyone’s hiring, we all need jobs.”

Harkin later told Deadline, “We still have a show called Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, maybe someone else can pick it up. We have a whole staff that’s looking for a job. In this business you have to be pretty much open to anything.”

Harkin also said that Bee’s voice in late-night will be “sorely missed”.

“The impression that she has had on all the girls growing up watching her including myself on The Daily Show onwards. It’s been a dream and a blessing to work for her show. However, one of the best things about Samantha Bee is her leadership, and teaching me all of our co-workers to promote women to give them leadership roles,” she said.

On stage, Harkin also joked that Ted Cruz “celebrating the cancelation of your TV show means you did a good job”.