Francesca Eastwood & Milo Gibson Set For Yale Entertainment’s Thriller ‘Clawfoot’

EXCLUSIVE: Francesca Eastwood (Old) and Milo Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge) have been tapped to star in — a cat-and-mouse thriller from Yale Entertainment, which is currently in production in Los Angeles.

In the film penned by April Wolfe (Black Christmas), an upper-class suburban housewife (Eastwood) is psychologically terrorized by a manipulative contractor (Gibson), leading to a twisted battle of wits with deliciously unexpected results.

The film’s director Michael Day (As They Made Us) is producing alongside Yale’s Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman, with Kade Thomas, Scott Levenson, Jason Kringstein, Lee Broda and Colby Cote serving as exec producers. Yale’s recently launched sales banner Great Escape, led by Nick Donnermeyer, will handle worldwide sales.

Most recently appearing in M. Night Shyamalan’s Old for Universal Pictures, Eastwood has also been seen in such films as A Violent Separation, The Vault, M.F.A., Outlaws and Angels and Final Girl, among others. Notable television credits include Twin Peaks, Fargo and Heroes Reborn. The actress will next be seen starring alongside Lucy Hale, Jim Gaffigan, Jay Pharoah and Monica Potter in Daniel André’s romance, Mort in Sherman Oaks.

Gibson made his feature debut in the Oscar-nominated Hacksaw Ridge, also starring in Peter Facinelli’s directorial debut Breaking & Exiting, Rod Lurie’s The Outpost, The Tribes of Palos Verdes alongside Jennifer Garner, the action-thriller All the Devil’s Men and David Blair’s World War II drama Mission of Honor. The actor played Al Capone in the crime drama Gangster Land, more recently starring alongside Laurence Fishburne in the football drama Under the Stadium Lights, and will next be seen in the film Manifest West, slated for release this fall.

Other upcoming projects from Yale Entertainment include the thriller The Last Girl with Alice Eve, Shelley Hennig, and Academy Award nominee Antonio Banderas, the crime thriller Clean Up Crew with Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Academy Award winner Melissa Leo and Banderas, and Brittany Snow’s directorial debut September 17th, all of which are currently in post-production. The company recently wrapped production in New Jersey on its thriller The Kill Room, starring Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello and Maya Hawke. Also coming up for Yale is David Duchovny’s adaptation of his novel Bucky F*king Dent, which he’ll star in and direct from his own script.

Eastwood is represented by CAA, Cultivate Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Gibson by Gersh and Alchemy Entertainment; and Wolfe by XYZ Films and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.