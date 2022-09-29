France’s Superprod Buys The Co-Production Company; Doug Schwalbe Is President, Former Cartoon Network Exec Tatiana Krokar VP, Of Superprod US

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based Superprod studio has acquired The Co-Production Company, the NY-based firm launched last year by former DreamWorks executive Doug Schwalbe for financing and distribution of international productions.

Terms weren’t disclosed for the deal, which bolster Superprod’s U.S. development and production footprint with an expanded bicoastal presence.

Schwalbe, previously SVP of coproduction for DreamWorks Animated Television, is president of the new Superprod US Inc. subsidiary. Former Cartoon Network executive, Tatiana Krokar, is vice president.

Krokar, based in Los Angeles, co-reports to Schwalbe and Superprod SVP, Animation, Virginie Creance. Krokar’s roles at Cartoon Network included Director of Development, Original Series, responsible for acquiring and developing projects including with Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty), Andy Ristaino (Adventure Time) and James Burks (Bird & Squirrel). Since 2019, she’s been developing, creating and writing original television content.

Shwalbe launched The Co-Production Company in March of 2021 with Superprod as an initial backer. Prior to DreamWorks, he was EVP, Managing Director, at Classic Media; founded production and distribution company Splendid Television; headed global sales at HBO; served as VP, Marketing and Co-Production for 20th Century Fox in Paris; and was Director, Sales and Co-production for MGM in Los Angeles.

He will work closely with Superprod founders CEO Clément Calvet and COO Jérémie Fajner to expand the decade old company’s North American footprint and manage and produce a diverse slate of live-action and animated productions.

“Doug’s expertise in acquiring exceptional IP, developing projects, securing financing and finding distribution partners is second to none,” said Calvet. “He will be a tremendous asset to Superprod – working on both existing projects and bringing new content and concepts into the company to be developed. We could not be more excited to welcome him to Superprod.”

“Superprod has been aggressively working to expand its global footprint,” added Fajner. “Bringing Doug onto our team, and adding the assets and equity associated with The Co-Production Company, enables us to build upon our North American presence in a way that is immediately impactful and extremely effective.”

The slate of children’s television productions currently under The Co-Production Company banner will remain active, including Home Sweet Rome, Iyanu: Child of Wonder; Pisces Lane; and Bird’s Eye View.

Superprod has animation studios in Paris, Angoulême and Milan and offices in LA and New York. It’s behind Superprod Animation, Superprod Drama, Superprod Films, Superights (for international distribution), and music rights management platform 440Hz. The company has four features, one live action series and six animated series in production for Netflix, HBO Max, Universal Pictures, Nickelodeon, Canal Plus, France Télévisions, BBC, RAI and others.

Animated fare includes kids series Anna and Friends. Upcoming feature films include Mr. Blake At Your Service starring John Malkovich and Fanny Ardant, The Lulus, starring Francois Damiens, and Untitled Steve Box Animated Film.

“It has been my great pleasure both personally and professionally to work with Clement and Jeremie since the inception of Superprod ten years ago,” said Schwalbe. “They have created an incredible production and distribution organization and we see many great opportunities to continue to grow the company while expanding its North American presence.”