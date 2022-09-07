‘Special Forces: The Ultimate Test’: Anthony Scaramucci, Jamie Lynn Spears & Mel B Lined Up For Fox Endurance Series

Fox has ordered Special Forces: The Ultimate Test (w/t), based on a long-running British format — with short-lived Trump comms chief Anthony Scaramucci, Jamie Lynn Spears & Spice Girl Mel B among the 16 celebs facing a series of grueling challenges.

The show sees celebs endure harsh and grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox and Remi Adeleke, who comprise an elite team of ex-special forces operatives.

The series is based on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Joining Scaramucci, Spears and Mel B are two-time Super Bowl winner Danny Amendola, The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, TV chef Tyler Florence, Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin, NBA veteran Dwight Howard, R&B legend Montell Jordan, par skier Gus Kenworthy, Olympics Games gymnast Nastia Liukin, former soccer player Carli Lloyd, actress Beverley Mitchell, The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kenya Moore, MLB Hall of Famer Mike Piazza and medical broadcaster Dr. Drew Pinsky.

According to Fox, “There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” – and no glam.”

The series, which will debut in January 2023, was filmed in Jordan over the summer. It is produced by Minnow Films, the British production company behind the original C4 series, and exec produced by Sophie Leonard, Alicia Kerr, and Becky Clarke.

C4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, which launched in 2015, made a star of original lead presenter Ant Middleton, but he was dropped after disparaging comments about the Black Lives Matter movement and the coronavirus pandemic. Special Forces lead instructor Reyes is now fronting the UK show’s latest season.

“Special Forces: The Ultimate Test puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen. In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials. “It’s an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities.”