Fox Soul Releases New Fall 2022 Weekly Slate; The Platform Expands To Include Music, Sports, Finance Programming

EXCLUSIVE: Fox Soul, the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform, announced today its new and returning shows coming this fall. In addition to the entertainment platform’s current line-up—talk, celebrity news, reality, faith, and informational—Fox Soul is expanding its content to include music, sports and finance programming.

“Fox Soul continues to expand on genres that we love, in a unique way. This fall, we are tapping further into music, sports and finance,” said James DuBose, General Manager and Head of Programming. “Fox Soul will continue to provide programming that tells the story behind the stories as we remain resolute in our mission to entertain, educate and inspire.”

The streaming platform brings a mix of original talk, reality, faith and informational series featuring cultural icons in music, finance, entertainment and sports. New programming joining the Fox Soul lineup this fall includes Brutally Honest With Jasmine Brand, Crockett’s Corner, The Gen Zone, The Rising, The Score and Portia. Programs returning to the fall lineup include Cocktails with Queens, Business of Being Black with Tammi Mac, Fox Soul’s Black Report, Tea-G-I-F, The Book of Sean, The Pulse with Bill Anderson, Cheministry, Kitchen Talk, and Tracks & Tales.

Show synopsis, talent and premiere dates of new content are listed below:

BRUTALLY HONEST WITH JASMINE BRAND (Premieres 10/10)

Watch interviews with some of the biggest names in Hollywood and get the latest on all things entertainment, fashion, and music on Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand. This entertainment blog turned trusted media source (by New York Daily News, The Hollywood Reporter, Washington Post, Deadline, MTV, etc.) is coming to FOX SOUL on October 10, with weekly episodes every Monday at 6:00PM (PT) / 9:00PM (ET). The Jasmine Brand has interviewed a number of top celebrities and well-known TV personalities including: Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon, Chaka Khan, Spike Lee, Joan Rivers, Evelyn Lozada, Nia Long, Gabrielle Union, Amber Rose, Martin Lawrence, Rick Ross, Kelly Rowland, and more.

CROCKETT’S CORNER (Premieres 10/13)

Beginning October 13, a new level sports talk show comes to FOX SOUL. Airing Thursdays at 5:00PM (PT) / 8:00PM (ET), co-hosts Ray Crockett and Rowland Parish travel to different cities—including Atlanta, Miami, Jacksonville—to speak with special guests to discuss their everyday lives. Crockett’s Corner will dive below the surface and tackle topics like mental health and intellect, with featured guests like Deion Sanders, Jason Kidd, Toby Hunter, Rowland Parish, and Candace Parker.

THE GEN ZONE (Premieres 10/11)

The Gen Zone is an interactive news show, hosted by Jhoné Y. Lucas, that delivers reactionary commentary regarding both national and international politics. Premiering on FOX SOUL on October 11; the program airs weekly, on Tuesdays at 6:00PM (PT) / 9:00PM (ET). The broadcast uses a uniquely humorous approach to relate to younger generation media users. Since government affairs have become a popular topic in music, TV and entertainment—Gen Zone incorporates those popular viral moments and meme culture to create a channel where politics doesn’t have to be boring; it can be fun and still informative.

THE RISING (Premieres 10/13)

A poignant documentary series celebrating the contributions of black athletes worldwide; The Rising. Beginning October 13, tune-in every Thursday at 6:00PM (PT) / 9:00PM (ET). This docu-series recognizes the importance of the many courageous acts of black athletes to bring about change, in sport and well beyond. Incredible names, incredible stories at this incredible juncture.

THE SCORE (Premieres 10/11)

The Score is a new, provocative podcast tackling the uncomfortable topic of money management in the African-American community. Hosted by the street-wise and entertaining Malik Davis, the “Credit Guru” is here to even the score with his no holds bar, tough talk about finances and the culture. The podcast show premieres on October 11 and airs every Tuesday at 5:00PM (PT) / 8:00PM (ET).

Show synopsis, talent and premiere dates of returning content are listed below:

CHEMINISTRY (Returning 09/19)

Relationship host, speaker and creator of CheMinistry, Chanel Nicole Scott, is back with another prolific special focused on bridging the gap between purpose-driven men and women who desire to progressively move their love life to the next level. Returning to FOX SOUL on Monday, September 19 at 6:00PM (PT) / 9:00PM (ET), the one hour special will center on the topic of commitment and feature some of Atlanta’s most prominent celebrities and influencers as they share their stories of triumph and overcoming adversity together, creating a stronger bond and commitment. In this special, we’ll hear from:

Jay Morrison (CEO and Co-Founder of TREF Legacy Center)

(CEO and Co-Founder of TREF Legacy Center) Ernestine Morrison (Actress and Founder of Green Lit ATL)

(Actress and Founder of Green Lit ATL) Zelie Timothy (Entrepreneur, Social Media Influencer)

(Entrepreneur, Social Media Influencer) Dr. Alduan Tartt (Psychology Expert) Expert on multiple national television shows and syndicated radio shows including CNN, HLN, Life Therapy, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and Willie Moore Jr. Show.

(Psychology Expert) Crystal Smith (Entrepreneur, Celebrity Chef, Owner of NudeLuxeRX Skincare)

(Entrepreneur, Celebrity Chef, Owner of NudeLuxeRX Skincare) James and Erana Tyler (Stars of OWN’s Love & Marriage: DC)

(Stars of OWN’s Love & Marriage: DC) Falynn Pina (Reality Star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

(Reality Star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta) Jaylan Banks (Blogger, Partner to Falynn Pina)

COCKTAILS WITH QUEENS

Every Monday at 5:00PM (PT) / 8:00PM (ET), you will find Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye McCoy, Vivica A. Fox, and Syleena Johnson as they sip and serve real life insight and their perspective on the rhythms and the blues of the culture.

BUSINESS OF BEING BLACK WITH TAMMI MAC

NAACP award-winning writer, producer, actress and radio and television personality, Tammi Mac, debates with different facets and sides of the culture as she and her weekly guests discuss the business of being Black in America every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 4:00PM (PT) / 7:00PM (ET).

FOX SOUL’S BLACK REPORT

The revamped nightly newscast airs weekdays, Monday through Friday at 3:00PM (PT) / 6:00PM (ET) and features new anchors Nii-Quartelai Quartey and Cortney Hicks, who cover the latest news and topics in the African American community. Fox Soul’s Black Report will now be produced out of Detroit and executive produced by veteran news producer Howard Dorsey.

KITCHEN TALK (Returning 10/12)

Co-hosted by Platinum-selling recording artist Maino, Georgie, and Hala—Kitchen Talk returns to FOX SOUL beginning October 12, with 13 new episodes, airing Wednesdays at 6:00PM (PT) / 9:00PM (ET). This is not a cooking show, or a love show; it’s a show that provides a vibe with in-depth conversations about life. Kitchen Talk is the culture unscripted, that aims to bridge the gap between cultural and transformational discussions. Past celebrity guests have included:

Angie Martinez (Radio, Television Personality)

(Radio, Television Personality) Fat Joe (Rapper, Hip-Hop Historian)

(Rapper, Hip-Hop Historian) Remy Ma (Rapper, Actress, TV Host)

(Rapper, Actress, TV Host) DJ Envy (Radio Host, Entrepreneur)

PORTIA

FOX SOUL has picked up FOX 5 Atlanta’s (WAGA) daily talk show, Portia; debuted on September 12. Hosted by WAGA anchor, Portia Burner, the show is a community-minded lifestyle program, focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. The segment will inform, uplift and enlighten through conversations about faith, family, health and social issues that affect all viewers. The half-hour program airs Mondays at 7:00PM (PT) / 10:00PM (ET), followed by a re-run directly after.

TEA-G-I-F

Host Claudia Jordan, along with blogger Funky Dineva and the insightful Al Reynolds, are dishing the latest celebrity gossip every Wednesday and Friday at 8:00PM (PT) / 11:00PM (ET).

THE BOOK OF SEAN

Every Tuesday and Thursdays at 4:00PM (PT) / 7:00PM (ET), Dr. Sean McMillan shares his brilliant mind and wisdom on the things that are plaguing us as a culture and as individuals with the goal of making the viewer understand that progress starts with you.

THE PULSE WITH BILL ANDERSON

The Pulse with Bill Anderson features topical discussions and interviews surrounding current issues, events, entertainment, and more. Each week Bill will welcome guests from all walks of life to talk about the topics that have the attention of our community and beyond. The Pulse airs every Monday at 6:00PM (PT) / 9:00AM (ET). The podcast video series has featured notable guests like Vivica A. Fox, Mo’Nique, Kyla Pratt, Chrissy Metz, Philly Freeway (rapper), and Rashad Evans (UFC Hall of Famer).

TRACKS & TALES (Returning 10/14)

From the minds of Greg Garvin and Shalimar Davis FOX SOUL brings back Tracks & Tales. This concert series is a celebration of music culture, history and more. Returning October 14, and airs Fridays at 6:00PM (PT) / 9:00PM (ET).