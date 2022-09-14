Former Love Productions USA Co-President Joe LaBracio Joins UTA As Unscripted TV Agent

EXCLUSIVE: UTA’s unscripted television department is getting a new agent.

Joe LaBracio, who was most recently Co-President of Love Productions USA, the U.S. arm of The Great British Bake Off producer, is joining.

Based in LA, he will report to Partners & Co-Heads of Unscripted Television, David Kirsch and Geoff Suddleson.

LaBracio was recently responsible for the revival of The Great American Baking Show for Roku. He previously spent six years as EVP, Nonfiction Television and Documentaries at Condé Nast Entertainment, where he developed and sold projects such as Last Chance U to Netflix.

He returns to UTA, where he previously worked in its unscripted department and helped build its international format, broadcast, and cable television businesses

He has also served as an agent at CAA and an unscripted development and production executive at CBS, after beginning his career working for Ted Koppel at ABC News’ Nightline.

“Joe’s expansive production and development experience, coupled with his prior agency expertise, will be an invaluable benefit to UTA and our clients,” said Kirsch and Suddleson. “We are thrilled to be welcoming him back to the team.”

“In an ever changing and incredibly dynamic entertainment landscape, UTA has always been on the leading edge,” added LaBracio. “So, it is a thrill to be rejoining their talented team to bring my unique expertise to help the company and its clients continue to create and innovate.”