‘The Father’ Director Florian Zeller Launches Blue Morning Pictures With Mediawan & Former CAA Agent Federica Sainte-Rose

Oscar winner Florian Zeller (The Father), fresh off Venice Film Festival drama The Son, is launching production firm Blue Morning Pictures with backing from European studio Mediawan (Call My Agent).

Zeller will oversee the company out of Paris and LA with former CAA agent Federica Sainte-Rose. As part of the deal, Mediawan will finance and produce the slate of film and TV projects with Blue Morning Pictures.

After a career as a playwright, Zeller adapted and directed his first film, The Father, based on his play of the same name, starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. The film received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Zeller co-winning Best Adapted Screenplay.

Sainte-Rose previously served as an agent in CAA’s Media Finance department, where she was involved in the packaging and sales of films including Christos Nikou’s Fingernails, Ninja Thyberg’s Pleasure, Audrey Diwan’s Happening, and Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s The Platform. She also worked on Zeller’s debut The Father and his follow up The Son, starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby, which premiered to strong notices in Venice earlier this week.

“I am thrilled to embark on this new adventure with my longtime colleague Federica, whose taste and distinct sensibility I’ve always admired. She and I have a shared vision for telling bold character-driven stories with the hope of moving and engaging audiences on a global scale,” said Zeller. “Mediawan has been a terrific partner for my stage productions in France, and I am thrilled to launch Blue Morning with their support.”

“I am delighted to join forces with Florian and Federica. This new collaboration is fully in line with Mediawan’s strategy, which is to bring together the best creative talents to develop premium content with international appeal. Florian, as both a screenwriter and a director, has a very unique sense of storytelling and I can’t wait to see what story he brings next to the screen,” said Pierre-Antoine Capton, Founder and President of Mediawan.

Zeller is represented by CAA and Adéquat in France, as well as attorneys Carlos Goodman and Mitch Smelkinson at Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher.