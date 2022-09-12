Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Shudder Announces Debut Date For ‘The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ Co-Creator & Star Kevin Iso Signs With Artists First

Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Iso, co-creator, executive producer and star of Showtime’s Flatbush Misdemeanors, has signed with management company Artists First.

Created by and starring Iso and Dan Perlman based on their digital series, Flatbush Misdemeanors is a raw comedy of city life following Dan and Kevin, who play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Originally from Houston, Iso began performing stand up all across Texas before moving to New York. He was named a New Face at the 2019 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal and was one of Comedy Central’s Comics to Watch. He appeared opposite Zoë Kravitz in the series High Fidelity and also appears in the final season of Atlanta. He previously wrote on the HBO Max series That Damn Michael Che.

Iso is also repped by UTA and Marcie Cleary at at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad