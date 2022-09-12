‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ Co-Creator & Star Kevin Iso Signs With Artists First

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Iso, co-creator, executive producer and star of Showtime’s Flatbush Misdemeanors, has signed with management company Artists First.

Created by and starring Iso and Dan Perlman based on their digital series, Flatbush Misdemeanors is a raw comedy of city life following Dan and Kevin, who play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Originally from Houston, Iso began performing stand up all across Texas before moving to New York. He was named a New Face at the 2019 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal and was one of Comedy Central’s Comics to Watch. He appeared opposite Zoë Kravitz in the series High Fidelity and also appears in the final season of Atlanta. He previously wrote on the HBO Max series That Damn Michael Che.

Iso is also repped by UTA and Marcie Cleary at at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.