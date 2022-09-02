‘Umma’s Fivel Stewart To Exec Produce & Star In Horror-Thriller ‘Wake’; ‘The Flash’ Star Danielle Nicolet Set For Indie ‘The Life Of Me’

EXCLUSIVE: Fivel Stewart (Umma) will exec produce and star in the horror-thriller Wake, from directors Tom Arizmendi and Austin Parks Stewart.

In the film written by Elizabeth H. Vu, a struggling actress, desperate for a lead role in a Hollywood remake, tracks down the lead of the original film, who’s now a mysterious recluse. Strange occurrences quickly turn the meeting into a nightmare. Stewart’s fellow producers on the project are Daniel Blake Smith, Teddy Van Gough and Sam Logan.

Stewart played Izzy on Netflix’s hit series Atypical, more recently starring opposite Sandra Oh in the Sam Raimi-produced supernatural horror film Umma, as well as in the Freeform film Close Up with A Quiet Place’s Millicent Simmonds. The actress has also been seen in films like The Never List and on such series as Awesomeness TV’s T@gged. She is represented by Sovereign Talent Group and TSC Entertainment.

***

Danielle Nicolet Jen O'Dell

EXCLUSIVE: Danielle Nicolet (The Flash) has signed on to star in the indie The Life of Me, written and to be directed by Ty Manns.

The film follows a real estate mogul who walks away from his fortune to find self-fulfillment, true friendship and real love. Nicolet will play Kennedy, who lives in a small town that was devastated by the pandemic’s economic impacts. Manns Mackie Studios and Action Faith media are producing the pic, which will shoot in Nashville, with Brian White (The Black Hamptons) and Brandon T. Jackson (Izzy Gets the Fuck Across Town) rounding out the cast.

Nicolet has starred since 2015 as Cecile Horton on The CW’s The Flash, and has also been seen on such series as TV One’s Born Again Virgin, CBS Paramount Domestic Television’s The Game, ABC’s Family Tools and Lifetime’s Marry Me opposite Lucy Liu. Notable film credits include Netflix’s Deidra & Laney Rob a Train and Warner Bros.’ action-comedy Central Intelligence, fronted by Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. She is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Link Entertainment, Vault Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.