Filmmaker Charlie McDowell Signs With CAA & Black Bear Management

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that The Discovery filmmaker Charlie McDowell has inked with CAA and Black Bear Management. McDowell will be managed by Black Bear in tandem with LBI.

McDowell most recently directed Windfall, starring Lily Collins, Jason Segel, and Jesse Plemons, which sold to Netflix in an eight-figure deal.

His previous Netflix feature, The Discovery, made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and starred Segel, Rooney Mara, and Robert Redford. The streamer picked up that title out of Sundance.

His feature directorial debut, The One I Love, premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival and was released by Radius. The film was nominated for Best First Screenplay at the 2015 Independent Spirit Awards and stars Mark Duplass and Elisabeth Moss.

In television, McDowell directed the pilot and the finale for Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida; HBO’s Silicon Valley; FX’s Legion; and DEAR WHITE PEOPLE for Netflix. He most recently directed an episode of Tales From the Loop for Amazon Prime and the finale of AMC’s Dispatches From Elsewhere, and will next direct the Hulu limited series Razzlekhan: The Infamous Crocodile of Wall Street.

He continues to also be repped by attorney Jason Hendler at Hansen Jacobson.