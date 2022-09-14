The Film & TV Charity Launches Cost-Of-Living Tools; Gravitas Buys ‘Cupid’s Christmas’ (Exclusive); Cineflix Rights Adds Digital SVP; Asghar Farhadi Named President Of Zurich Film Festival Jury – Global Briefs

UK’s Film & TV Charity Launches Cost-Of-Living Tools

The UK’s Film and TV Charity has launched a range of financial tools to help the sector with the impending cost-of-living crisis. Designed for freelancers who may experience less certainty with their income, and for those in employment who may also be experiencing significant pressures, the resources will provide advice and tips in the face of unprecedented financial uncertainty, according to the Charity, which has partnered with MoneyHelper. Tools include a Budget Planner, Bills Prioritiser and Savings Calculator. As with much of the rest of the world, the nation is preparing itself for a crisis, with gas bills skyrocketing and inflation still on the rise. Sky and ITV have already given staff bonuses and indie trade body Pact CEO John McVay has urged broadcasters to help producers with inflated budgets. “Our new financial tools aren’t a magic bullet to the cost-of-living crisis, but they do offer a greater ability to plan and manage finances and ultimately strengthen resilience,” said Charity CEO Alex Pumfrey. Tools can be found here.

Gravitas Ventures Buys Worldwide Rights To Sam Logan Khaleghi’s ‘Cupid’s Christmas’ (Exclusive)

Gravitas Ventures, the Anthem Sports & Entertainment company, has acquired worldwide rights to satirical comedy feature Cupid’s Christmas. The film, produced by Sam Logan Khaleghi via his SLK Media Group label, was written by Cody LaRue and directed by D.B. Dickerson. It is slated for an on demand release on November 15. Starring Marla Moore, Joe Kurak, Jerry Narsh, Donnell Clayton and Kevin Ridsdale, Cupid’s Christmas follows a man claiming to be Santa in search for his lost Reindeer named Cupid in the small town of Holly. “I’m am excited to be working with the amazing team at Gravitas Ventures again in delivering to audiences a wonderful uplifting story about the holiday season, while diving into this genre for the first time as a filmmaker with real snow, real reindeer and real small town adventure,” said Khaleghi. Gravitas and Khaleghi previously teamed for home invasion thriller An Intrusion. Khaleghi and Gravitas Manager of Acquisitions Brett Rogalsky brokered the Cupid’s Christmas deal.

Cineflix Rights Adds Digital SVP

Distributor Cineflix Rights has appointed an SVP Digital to grow the digital side of its business and launch FAST channels. Mike Gould joins from All3Media International, where he was VP of Global Digital Partnerships. He will be responsible for increasing revenue streams through Cineflix Rights’ slate to deliver long and short form content across all digital platforms, while leading on FAST rollouts later this year. Reporting to Tim Mutimer, CEO Rights, Cineflix Media, he will start next month. “With Mike on board we plan to expand our AVoD business and take direct control of our FAST activity to grow it strategically,” said Mutimer.

Asghar Farhadi Named President Of Zurich Film Festival Jury

Asghar Farhadi will preside over the jury for the International Feature Film Competition at this year’s Zurich Film Festival. Farhadi will judge the festival’s competition category alongside Swiss director Petra Volpe (The Divine Order) and producer Daniel Dreifuss (All Quiet on the Western Front). Acclaimed producer Christine Vachon (Boys Don’t Cry) will head the festival’s Focus Competition sidebar. Vachon will be joined by Swiss filmmaker director Fred Baillif (The Fam), Austrian filmmaker Katharina Mückstein (L’animale), editor Maria Fantastica Valmori (Once More Unto the Breach), and Swiss journalist Roger Schawinski. The Documentary Film Competition will be headed by Alexander Nanau, Atanas Georgiev, Joelle Bertossa, Nina Numankadić, and Sushmit Ghosh.