Film Exec Emily Wolfe Joins Plan B Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Film industry veteran Emily Wolfe has joined Plan B Entertainment’s film division as it continues to expand its prolific slate of films.

“We are excited to have Emily join our team as we look towards the future of our company, and the continued building of our feature-film slate. She will be a welcome addition to our growing company,” Plan B Entertainment’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner said Thursday.

Wolfe most recently served as co-producer on the Millie Bobby Brown fantasy film Damsel. A former Netflix executive, she worked for four years on films including The King, Rebecca, Let It Snow, Earthquake Bird, The Midnight Sky, Yes Day and Paul Thomas Anderson’s one-reeler Anima. She began her career working for Lindsay Doran and Stacey Snider.

Plan B has a first-look feature film deal with Warner Bros Discovery where its is currently in production on Bong Joon Ho’s untitled film starring Robert Pattinson; and a second-look deal with MGM Studios where they are set to release Sarah Polley’s Women Talking via Orion Pictures. It is also in post-production on writer-director Cory Finley’s adaptation of Landscape With Invisible Hand.

In addition to Women Talking, Plan B’s slate in 2022 includes Andrew Dominik’s Blonde debuting later this month on Netflix and Emmy-winning director Maria Schrader’s adaptation of She Said for Universal Pictures releasing in November. Other upcoming projects include David Michôd’s Wizards! for A24; an untitled Formula One racing film from director Joseph Kosinski and starring Pitt, as well as the Jon Watts untitled thriller starring Pitt and George Clooney, for Apple; and with MGM an original film from writer-director Lee Isaac Chung; a big-screen adaptation of Hedda Gabler from writer-director Nia DaCosta; as well as feature adaptations of bestselling author Chandler Baker’s The Husbands with Kristen Wiig attached to star and also produce, and New York Times bestselling author Lisa Taddeo’s Animal which she will adapt for the screen marking her feature writing debut.