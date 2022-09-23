‘FBI’: Season 4 Finale Pulled Following School Shooting Gets New Air Date

FBI‘s planned Season 4 finale titled “Prodigal Son,” which was pulled following the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas has been rescheduled for October 4.

The episode involves Agent Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) and the FBI team working to prevent a shooting. Sources close to production tell Deadline, “no mass shooting, of a school or otherwise, is seen” in “Prodigal Son.”

The original synopsis of the episode (written by showrunner Rick Eid and directed by Alex Chapple): As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.

The revised synopsis released today: As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the culprits is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.

“Prodigal Son” was originally set to air on May 24, just hours after an 18-year-old fatally shot 19 students and two teachers, as well as wounded 17 others inside Robb Elementary School. The gunman was also a casualty.

Sisto shared insight into the episode with TV Line, who broke the news of the rescheduling.

“As a parent, you’re always weighing what your child or a co-parent thinks is right to our own instincts,” he told the outlet. “Often it is smart to temper your reactions but, when you do, you run the risk of really letting your kid down. To see Jubal, who is constantly making big decisions with life or death consequences, make mistakes in this very different but equally important space makes the character so relatable.”

FBI airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on CBS.