Fat Joe And Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Land Pilot Order For Interview Series At Starz

Starz has given a pilot order for an interview series with a documentary-style format from Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena and Sean “Diddy” Combs to be produced by SpringHill (founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter). Fat Joe will sit with celebrities and high-profile guests as the show’s host.

“We’re about to create the biggest and most culturally-relevant series on television,” said Fat Joe in a statement. “With Puff, LeBron, the incredible team at Starz, and myself teaming up, you have a dream team that is guaranteed to produce TV gold. Hosting a show has always been a dream of mine and I’m thankful for everyone who helped make it a reality. I promise you that we’re going to push the envelope, deliver compelling interviews and provide pure entertainment. Do remember – you don’t know who I know!”

“I’m excited to partner with Starz and bring these cultural giants together to create the No. 1 show on television,” added Combs. “Fat Joe is a very authentic and respected voice in the culture that deserves a platform to bring these important conversations to a global audience on a major network.”

Fat Joe continues to expand in the TV space with various projects on the horizon. Deadline exclusively a pilot was in development from Starz and BET Studios titled The Book of Jose about the rapper’s life from Fat Joe, Kenya Barris, and Jorge Reyes.

On the hosting front, he launched The Fat Joe Show, a nightly Instagram Live talk show where he interviewed politicians, musicians, athletes, actors, entrepreneurs, and influential personalities such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Floyd Mayweather, Dwyane Wade, Jamie Foxx, and Alicia Keys.

He also recently served as a guest host for both The Wendy Williams Show and the official recap for Triller’s Verzuz platform.

“Time and time again, Fat Joe has delivered outstanding, insightful interviews with legendary personalities who define the zeitgeist, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Starz family,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, Starz. “Fat Joe, Sean Combs, and LeBron James are inspirational icons, and we can’t wait to get started on this incredible journey.”

The pilot will be produced by SpringHill for Starz with James, Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Philip Byron serving as executive producers. Senior Vice President, Head of Unscripted Programming, Alice Dickens-Koblin will oversee the project on behalf of Starz.