‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ Reality Series Rebooted At Fox

Fox is breeding another reality series reboot.

The network is bringing back dating format Farmer Wants a Wife.

The series is based on a British format developed by American Idol producer Fremantle and a U.S. adaptation previously aired on The CW in 2008.

The show is centered around a group of farmers that are presented with women from the city and they must choose one to be their spouse.

Fox’s new take is produced by Fremantle-backed Eureka, which is on an unscripted tear with series such as ABC’s Holy Moley and CBS’ upcoming The Real Love Boat. The production company, which was set up by Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin, produces an Australian version of the show for Seven Network that has been successful since its own reboot.

The format has been rebooted in a number of international territories with a slightly younger and sexier vibe. It has played in 32 countries and resulted in 180 marriages.

Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox, told Deadline that there’s a a sense of nostalgia and the countryside permeating the U.S. at the moment. He pointed out that there’s around 85M people that live in counties of less than 80,000 people

“It’s middle America but I also feel there’s a lot of people in cities to go back [to the countryside], even people who were never part of it. There’s something synonymous with the homestead farm and American culture,” he added.

The Fox series is exec produced by Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor, Eden Gaha and David Tibballs.