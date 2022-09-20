France’s Pulsar Content & XYZ Partner On Fantastic Fest Monster Pic ‘Tropic’; Watch First Clip

EXCLUSIVE: Genre firms Pulsar Content and XYZ Films have partnered to handle sales on the Fantastic Fest and Sitges sci-fi drama Tropic, written and directed by Edouard Salier.

The film takes place in the near future, somewhere in France. Lázaro and Tristán (19), twin brothers and best friends, are training together for the Astronaut Academy entrance tests. One day, Tristán is contaminated with some mysterious residue which makes him monstrous physically and weakened mentally. This disaster forces Lázaro to let go of how he remembers his brother and learn to love him as he is now, in a world where there is no room for monsters.

The French-language feature stars Pablo Cobo, Louis Peres, Marta Nieto, and Marvin Dubart, and was produced by Rezo Productions, Ninon Chapuis, and Jean-Michel Rey. Above is a first-look clip.

The pic will world premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 23 at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar and will screen at Sitges on October 8 with French firm Pulsar Content and U.S. outfit XYZ launching International and North American sales, respectively, this month. Rezo Films will be releasing the film in France in the first trimester of 2022.

Salier’s latest short film, Habana, is about monsters trapped in Cuba’s abandoned neighborhoods, victims of the city’s pollution.

Recent Pulsar titles include Resurrected by Egor Baranov, La Maison by Anissa Bonnefont and Nightride by Stephen Fingleton

XYZ’s current projects include Blackberry from director Matt Johnson, which just sold to IFC Films, The Wasp starring Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer, Ash, starring Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and The Black Kaiser starring Mads Mikkelsen.