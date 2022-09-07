Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Fall TV premiere dates 2022: New and returning series on broadcast, cable and streaming

Normalcy is returning to television series’ release pattern after a couple of Covid-affected years. Streamers have made for a busy summer with buzzy shows such as Stranger Things, House of the Dragons and LOTR: The Rings of Power. They will soon be joined by the broadcast networks, whose main series roster is sticking to the traditional season that kicks off in the fall. Here is Deadline’s annual list of the fall premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers more than 200 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting between mid-September and December 31 but does not include movies or specials. Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We update the list regularly as more dates are revealed.

September 15:

Atlanta (FX, Season 4; final season)

Vampire Academy (Peacock, new drama series)

Ghost Adventures (Food Network/Discovery+, Season 20)

The Light in the Hall (Sundance Now/AMC+, new British drama series)

September 16:

Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix, Season 2)

Sago Mini Friends (Apple TV+, new children’s animated series)

My Dream Quinceañera (Paramount+, new docuseries)

September 17:

48 Hours (CBS, Season 35)

September 18:

SEAL Team (Paramount+, Season 6)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS, new documentary miniseries)

Halloween Wars (Food Network/Discovery+, Season 12)

September 19:

The Neighborhood (CBS, Season 5)

Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS, Season 4)

NCIS (CBS, Season 20)

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS, Season 2)

The Price Is Right (CBS, Season 51)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS, Season 14)

9-1-1 (Fox, Season 6)

The Cleaning Lady (Fox, Season 2)

The Voice (NBC, Season 22)

Quantum Leap (NBC, new drama series)

Dancing with the Stars (Disney+, Season 31; new network)

Best in Dough (Hulu, new competition series)

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings (Discovery, Season 3)

September 20:

FBI (CBS, Season 5)

FBI: International (CBS, Season 2)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, Season 4)

The Resident (Fox, Season 6)

Monarch (Fox, new drama series; time slot premiere)

New Amsterdam (NBC, Season 5)

Reboot (Hulu, new comedy series)

September 21:

The Conners (ABC, Season 5)

The Goldbergs (ABC, Season 10)

Abbott Elementary (ABC, Season 2)

Home Economics (ABC, Season 3)

Big Sky (ABC, Season 3)

Survivor (CBS, Season 43)

The Amazing Race (CBS, Season 34)

The Masked Singer (Fox, Season 7)

Lego Masters (Fox, Season 2; moved from May 31)

Chicago Med (NBC, Season 8)

Chicago Fire (NBC, Season 11)

Chicago P.D. (NBC, Season 10)

Andor (Disney+, new drama series; moved from August 31)

Firebuds (Disney Junior, new children’s animated series)

September 22:

Law & Order (NBC, Season 22)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, Season 24)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, Season 3)

The Kardashians (Hulu, Season 2)

Thai Cave Rescue (Netflix, new documentary miniseries)

September 23:

Shark Tank (ABC, Season 14)

20/20 (ABC, Season 45)

Gold Rush (Discovery, Season 13)

Haunted Scotland (Discovery+, new docuseries)

September 25:

Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC, new game show series)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC, Season 3)

The Rookie (ABC, Season 5)

Big Brother (CBS, Season 24)

The Simpsons (Fox, Season 33)

The Great North (Fox, Season 3)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Season 13)

Family Guy (Fox, Season 20)

The Circus (Showtime, Season 7)

Outrageous Pumpkins (Food Network/Discovery+, Season 3)

September 26:

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS, Season 36)

Halloween Cookie Challenge (Food Network/Discovery+, Season )

September 27:

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, Season 8)

The Rookie: Feds (ABC, new drama series)

La Brea (NBC, Season 2)

Reasonable Doubt (Hulu, new drama series)

Bobby’s Triple Threat (Food Network/Paramount+, new competition series)

American Greed (CNBC, Season 16)

September 28:

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+, Season 2)

The D’Amelio Show (Hulu, Season 2)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo, Season 3)

September 29:

Young Sheldon (CBS, Season 6)

Ghosts (CBS, Season 2)

So Help Me Todd (CBS, new drama series)

CSI: Vegas (CBS, Season 2)

Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages (Fox, Season 21)

Welcome to Flatch (Fox, Season 2)

Call Me Kat (Fox, Season 3)

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (Peacock, Season 4)

Zatima (BET+, new drama series)

September 30:

The Young and the Restless (CBS, Season 50)

Ramy (Hulu, Season 3)

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Get Rolling with Otis (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet Travel Channel/Discovery+, new docuseries)

Queer for Fear (Shudder, new documentary miniseries)

September TBA:

Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back (Fox Nation, new documentary miniseries)

October 1:

Ghost Hunters (Travel Channel/Discovery+, Season 2)

October 2:

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC, Season 33)

The Equalizer (CBS, Season 3)

East New York (CBS, new drama series)

Family Law (The CW, new drama series)

Coroner (The CW, Season 4)

The Walking Dead (AMC, Season 11C; final season)

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC, new drama series)

Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror (Paramount+, new docuseries)

Jack Osbourne’s Haunted Homecoming (Travel Channel/Discovery+, new docuseries)

October 3:

The Good Doctor (ABC, Season 6)

October 4:

Making Black America: Through the Grapevine (PBS, new documentary miniseries)

October 5:

The Real Love Boat (CBS, new competition series)

Kung Fu (The CW, Season 3)

Nailed It! (Netflix, Season 7)

Chucky (Syfy, Season 2)

Reginald the Vampire (Syfy, new drama series)

October 6:

Station 19 (ABC, Season 5)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, Season 18)

Alaska Daily (ABC, new drama series)

Walker (The CW, Season 3)

Walker: Independence (The CW, new drama series)

A Friend of the Family (Peacock, new drama limited series)

October 7:

S.W.A.T. (CBS, Season 6)

Fire Country (CBS, new drama series)

Blue Bloods (CBS, Season 13)

The Midnight Club (Netflix, new drama series)

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Hello Jack! The Kindness Show (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out (Discovery+, Season 2)

October 9:

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Season 14)

Let the Right One In (Showtime, new drama series)

The Real Housewives of Potomic (Bravo, Season 7)

October 10:

All American (The CW, Season 6)

All American: Homecoming (The CW, Season 2)

My Life Is Murder (Acorn TV, Season 3)

October 11:

The Winchesters (The CW, new drama series)

Professionals (The CW, new drama series)

October 14:

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW, Season 9)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW, Season 19)

Shantaram (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Martha Garden (Roku Channel, new lifestyle series)

High School (Amazon Freevee, new drama series)

October 16:

Miss Scarlet and the Duke (PBS, Season 2)

Masterpiece: Magpie Murders (PBS, new drama series)

October 17:

The Vow (HBO, Season 2)

October 19:

Documentary Now! (IFC, Season 4)

October 20:

One of Us Is Lying (Peacock, Season 2)

V/H/S/99 (Shudder/AMC+, new anthology series)

October 21:

The Peripheral (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Acapulco (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+, Season 3)

Love During Lockup (WEtv, Season 2)

October 22:

Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars (The CW, new unscripted series)

World’s Funniest Animals (The CW, Season 3)

October 25:

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix, new drama miniseries)

October 26:

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+, Season 2)

Sherman’s Showcase (IFC, Season 4)

October 27:

True Crime Story: Indefensible (Sundance TV/AMC+, Season 2)

October 28:

Big Mouth (Netflix, Season 6)

Urban Legend (Travel Channel/Discovery+, new docuseries)

Milk Street’s Cooking School (Roku Channel, new cooking series)

Milk Street’s My Family Recipe (Roku Channel, new cooking series)

November 3:

Blockbuster (Netflix, new comedy series)

The Capture (Peacock, Season 2)

The Suspect (Sundance Now/AMC+, new drama series)

Hip Hop Homicides (WEtv/AllBlk, new docuseries)

Kold X Windy (WEtv/AllBlk, new docuseries)

November 4:

Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC, new comedy series)

Young Rock (NBC, Season 3)

Manifest (Netflix, Season 4; final season)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Slumberkins (Apple TV+, new children’s animated series)

November 6:

Dangerous Liaisons (Starz, new drama series)

Mood (BBC America/AMC+, new drama series)

November 9:

Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO, Season 2)

November 10:

The Calling (Peacock, new drama series; fka The Missing)

November 11:

The English (Prime Video, new drama limited series)

Circuit Breakers (Apple TV+, new children’s anthology series)

November 13:

Yellowstone (Paramount+, Season 5)

Tulsa King (Paramount+, new drama series)

November 16:

Martha Cooks (Roku Channel, new cooking series)

November 18:

Emeril Cooks (Roku Channel, new cooking series)

Martha Holidays (Roku Channel, new lifestyle series)

Interrupted Chicken (Apple TV+, new children’s animated series)

November 20:

The L Word: Gen Q (Showtime, Season 3)

November 22:

Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu, new drama series)

November 23:

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Peacock, new comedy series)

November 30:

Willow (Disney+, new drama series)

Irreverent (Peacock, new drama series)

November TBA:

Gangs of London (AMC/AMC+, Season 2)

December 1:

Hush (AllBlk, new drama series)

Wicked City (AllBlk, new drama series)

December 22:

The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock, new drama limited series)

Snap (AllBlk, new drama series)

December TBA:

Dragon Age: Absolution (Netflix, new animated series)

Fall TBA:

Mythic Quest (Apple TV+, Season 3)

Big Shot (Disney+, Season 2)

Mammals (Prime Video, new dramedy series)

Dear Mama (FX, new docuseries)

American Horror Story (FX, Season 11)

Black Widow Murders (Oxygen, new docuseries)

Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge (Oxygen, new docuseries; working title)

Sleeping with Death (Oxygen, new docuseries)

The First Mindhunter (Oxygen, new docuseries)

SAS: Rogue Heroes (Epix, new drama series)

UFOs (CNN, new docuseries; working title)

The Last Witness: Watergate (CNN, new docuseries; working title)

Doc Martin (Acorn TV, Season 10; final season)