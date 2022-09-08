Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Oscar Winner Phil Tippett & Former TIFF Programmer Colin Geddes Launch Canadian Film & TV Label

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Richard Weitz & Christian Muirhead Named WME Co-Chairmen As Lloyd Braun Steps Down
Read the full story

‘Extra’ Adds Melvin Robert As Senior Correspondent & Weekend Co-Host

Melvin Robert Extra
Extra

Extra will return for its 29th season Sept. 12 with a new senior correspondent and weekend co-host. Melvin Robert will join the team and be based in Los Angeles alongside anchor Billy Bush. and correspondents Rachel Lindsay and Jennifer Lahmers.

“Melvin is not only a strong journalist, interviewer and storyteller, he is dynamic and his energy and authenticity pop off the screen,” said Extra executive producers Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel in a statement.

Prior to joining Extra, Robert served as co-anchor of Your Morning and host of The SoCal Scene on Spectrum News 1, where he covered Hollywood as well as local and national news. Before his career in television, Robert spent 11 years in education as a teacher, counselor and administrator.

The 29th season debut of Extra will feature interviews with Jennifer Hudson on her new daytime talk series, as well as Oprah Winfrey from the Toronto Film Festival and Former First Lady Hilary Clinton, as well as coverage of the 74th Emmy Awards.

In Los Angeles, Extra moves to its new time slot at 7 p.m. PT on Fox 11.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad