‘Extra’ Adds Melvin Robert As Senior Correspondent & Weekend Co-Host

Extra will return for its 29th season Sept. 12 with a new senior correspondent and weekend co-host. Melvin Robert will join the team and be based in Los Angeles alongside anchor Billy Bush. and correspondents Rachel Lindsay and Jennifer Lahmers.

“Melvin is not only a strong journalist, interviewer and storyteller, he is dynamic and his energy and authenticity pop off the screen,” said Extra executive producers Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel in a statement.

Prior to joining Extra, Robert served as co-anchor of Your Morning and host of The SoCal Scene on Spectrum News 1, where he covered Hollywood as well as local and national news. Before his career in television, Robert spent 11 years in education as a teacher, counselor and administrator.

The 29th season debut of Extra will feature interviews with Jennifer Hudson on her new daytime talk series, as well as Oprah Winfrey from the Toronto Film Festival and Former First Lady Hilary Clinton, as well as coverage of the 74th Emmy Awards.

In Los Angeles, Extra moves to its new time slot at 7 p.m. PT on Fox 11.