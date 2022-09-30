‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Crosses $70M U.S., $103M Worldwide, Adding To Totals Of A24’s Highest-Grossing Movie Ever – Update

Updated: This year’s arthouse breakout, Everything Everywhere All at Once has hit the $70M mark finally at the domestic box office with its global ticket sales now at $103M. The film from Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert crossed $100M a while ago.

The pic previously broke records as A24’s highest grossing ever, both on a worldwide (beating 2018’s Hereditary at $80M) and stateside (surpassing Uncut Gems‘ $50M) basis.

Everything Everywhere was in its 27th week of release at 28 locations and made $1,3K yesterday for a near $16K week.

A24, as we’ve mentioned, is definitely pushing this movie for awards season. In the martial arts fantasy movie, an aging Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) is swept up in an insane adventure, in which she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. Stephanie Hsu plays her daughter, Ke Huy Quan from The Goonies plays her husband, and Jamie Lee Curtis the evil IRS agent.

In the wake of the success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Universal hammered an exclusive five year pact with the directing duo the Daniels, and their producing partner Jonathan Wang.

And the movie’s theatrical run is far from over, even as it hits electronic sell-through stateside.

While 76% of the Michelle Yeoh-Stephanie Hsu-Ke Huy Quan-Jamie Lee Curtis pic’s global gross has been generated in the U.S./Canada (or $61.5M), the pic has seen its best numbers abroad in the United Kingdom ($5M, solely distributed there by A24), Australia ($3.8M), Taiwan ($2.3M), Russia and CIS territories ($2.2M), Hong Kong ($1.4M), Germany ($1.1M) and Singapore ($775K). A24 oversaw the foreign sales and co-financed the Daniels’ movie with Ley Line Entertainment. The $25M production still has several offshore territories to debut in, i.e. all of Latin America, France, Italy, Japan to name a few, with Everything holding at above 1,000 theaters stateside with an eye at a final $70M.

The pic’s staying power at the North American box office brings to mind Ang Lee’s Oscar-winning 2000 movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, even though Everything is pacing 18% behind that pic at the same point in time. Everything has soared past other martial arts movies including 2002’s Hero ($53.7M domestic) and 2004’s House of Flying Daggers ($11M). In its unadjusted offshore totals, Everything rivals some House of Flying Daggers‘ territories (i.e. the Daniels’ pic is besting that Zhang Yimou movie in Australia, Taiwan, Russia).

Everything, which blasted off as the opening night film at this year’s SXSW, has been the middle meat of the weekend domestic box office throughout its current 12 weekend run: In an eased pandemic marketplace where tentpoles suck up the all oxygen, and there’s not as many wide releases, Everything‘s holdover power continues to spur foot traffic and buoy arthouses.

Deadline also heard that the Daniels and AGBO produced movie posted the most first-day EST revenue on Tuesday for an A24 title. The studio is expected to give Everything Everywhere All at Once an awards-season push this year.