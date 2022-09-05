First-Time Emmy-Winner Colman Domingo Teases ‘Euphoria’ Season 3’s “Big Swings” – Creative Arts Emmys

Colman Domingo has won his first Emmy for his guest role in Euphoria.

In Sam Levinson’s HBO series he plays Ali, Narcotics Anonymous sponsor to Zendaya’s character Rue.

Speaking backstage at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday, he teased what might be coming up for the show’s third season, which thus far has no firm release date but is expected sometime next year.

“Sam Levinson and I had some really deep conversations as of last weekend actually,” Colman said. “here he’s talking about the arcs of all the characters and what he wants to do to expand that, to actually re-examine at times. It’s an organism and he wants it to keep shifting it in many ways and I think he’s going to take some really big swings actually with Season 3. He’s someone who, once there’s an expectation of the show, he wants to smash that expectation because he truly is a consummate artist and he wants to make sure he’s telling some really compelling storytelling. And just because we had some successes before with this season, he said, ‘Let’s not rely on that. Let’s move forward. I’m going to go deeper with these characters. I’m going to really peel away the layers of them and just get to the human heart.”

Related Story Creative Arts Emmys: The Complete List Of Winners

Domingo also addressed how it felt to be representing Afro-Latino actors with his win. Speaking about his father’s side of the family, he said, “They’re from Belize and Guatemala and all over Central America and I feel very proud. I’m sure they’re screaming in the streets for me, they’re very proud of me being a part of this and representing not only Afro-Latinos, but also representing humble people for West Philadelphia as well. You know, working class parents and step-fathers and mothers, so I think I represent so many of them so it feels really really good.”

Asked about his experience of working closely with Zendaya over the past two seasons, he revealed a genuine connection that began before Zendaya had even met him.

“Zendaya and I have such an interesting history because I met her when she was about five or six years old when I was at the California Shakespeare Theatre,” he said. “One day, she was like, ‘You know, my mom used to run the box office at California Shakespeare? I used to love this actor who came in wearing all white on a motorcycle.’ That was me. We have such a connection, which is very deep and complex. It feels like we know each other for many, many, many years and many lifetimes.”