‘The Bikeriders’: Emory Cohen, Toby Wallace & Others Join Ensemble Of Jeff Nichols Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Toby Wallace, Emory Cohen, Beau Knapp, Karl Glusman and Happy Anderson are set to join the ensemble cast of the Jeff Nichols drama The Bikeriders at New Regency. Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook and Damon Herriman are already on board. Nichols will direct the pic, which is a fictional story inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon and his 1967 book The Bikeriders.

Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing through Tri-State, the company they share with Nichols, alongside New Regency. Fred Berger is executive producing.

The film is an original story set in the 1960s following the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club. Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life.

Wallace’s big breakout role recently occurred playing Steve Jones in Danny Boyle’s Pistol. Other credits include Brian Helgeland’ Finest Kind and Babyteeth. He is represented by CAA, Catherine Poulton Management, 3 Arts Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Cohen’s credits include Brooklyn, The Place Beyond The Pines and the Netflix series Florida Man. He is represented by Range Media Partners, Harvest Talent Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Knapp’s credits include Seven Seconds and Southpaw. He is represented by CAA, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlick & Gellman.

Glusman’s credits include Watcher, Nocturnal Animals and Love. He is represented by UTA, Ilene Feldman Management, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Anderson’s credits include Bad Boys for Life, Mindhunter and Birdbox. He is represented by Stewart Talent and Industry Entertainment.