UK Channel 5 Opts For ‘Emoji Movie’ Over Queen’s Funeral, Drawing Barbs & Praise

'The Emoji Movie' Everett Collection

Call it royally weird counterprogramming: Paramount’s Channel 5 is the sole major British TV service bypassing the otherwise wall-to-wall coverage of the Queen’s funeral proceedings.

The alternative programming? The Emoji Movie, Stuart Little and Ice Age 3.

Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral – A Photo Gallery

With BBC One, BBC Two, ITV and Channel 4 are sticking with either coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession or related documentary offerings, Channel 5 earned some widespread social media mocking for going with cartoon programming instead of real-life history in the making.

One popular meme has variations of the royal grandkids Louis, Archie and Lilibet staying home to enjoy cartoons rather than don formalwear and follow the procession of relatives like King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort and other members of the Royal family.

Another tweeted quote making the rounds: “Can’t believe we are finally here, it’s going to be such a tough watch. Good luck everyone getting through ‘The Emoji Movie’ on Channel 5 this morning.”

Still, other observers on social media seem a bit more understanding. With schools closed today for the Queen’s funeral, Channel 5 is seen by some as doing a public service keeping the youngest viewers occupied with emojis and cartoon mice while others in their families partake in the more somber goings-on.

And others took an even more lighthearted approach:

