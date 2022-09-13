Matthew Macfadyen Teases What Happens Next On Season 4 Of ‘Succession’ – Emmys Backstage

It pays to be a double-crosser.

After throwing his Roy in-laws and wife Shiv under the bus in front of their patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) as they tried to stage a coup for control of Waystar Royco, what exactly is next for Tom Wambsgan in season 4 of HBO’s Succession?

HBO

The Brutus-like twist for a character was so good, TV Academy voters gave Matthew Macfadyen his first Primetime Emmy win in the category for Best Supporting Actor, Drama Series.

How soon after that family backstabbing does season 4 continue?

“We pick up a little bit of time after the dust has sort of settled. Not very much though,” Macfadyen said backstage.

“It’s a good ending, it sets up the story going forward,” teased the actor.

“He thinks he is just looking out for himself,” says Macfadyen, “You could argue he has suffered from the hands of his brothers-in-law and his wife. I’m scared of giving away spoilers. It’s nicely teed up.”

What kind of reaction did the actor get after his character stiffed his wife, siding with his father-in-law?

“My favorite reaction was a picture message from my agent,” said Macfadyen putting on a hysterical shocked face.

Macfadyen told us at the end of the season 3 finale that Tom’s backstabbing “made sense to me.”

“It’s an accumulation; it’s a pivot by a thousand cuts. From the very beginning, he’s had to take a lot. She (Shiv) speaks of an open marriage on their wedding night; it hasn’t been an easy ride for Tom, he’s had to take a lot of shit from the brothers and from his father-in-law and everybody. And then there’s the real terror of potential jail time. I think something flipped. But when I read the last episode, I was like, ‘This makes sense.’”