‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong Stays Mum On Season 4 Norway Shoot, But Says “We’re Obviously Shooting Abroad”

Succession Emmys
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, who saw his HBO series take home four Emmys overall this year including its second Outstanding Drama Series win Monday made it brief, really brief, backstage.

And that’s because we all want to know what’s next on Season 4 after Tom Wambsgan (Matthew Macfadyen, an Emmy winner tonight) threw his in-laws and his wife under the bus. Papa-in-law Logan Roy was looking to sell his Waystar Royco to Alexander Skarsgard’s dotcom billionaire, Lukas Matsson.

One reporter heard that the Season 4 was shooting in Norway, and wondered whether we’d see more of Skarsgard’s Matsson.

“I think I could tell you everything that’s gonna happen, but it will only make it worse when you watch it,” said Armstrong, “So we’ll keep all our surprises, uh, we’re obviously shooting abroad, we’re working on a broad canvas, I won’t get into what we’re going to do.”

Primetime Emmy Awards: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

Getting his first Emmy win of his career, Macfadyen said earlier tonight that Season 4 takes place shortly after Tom’s betrayal of the family.

Succession‘s Emmy win total surges to 13 Primetime trophies after tonight’s wins.

Of the show’s four Emmys this season, Armstrong walked away with Best Drama Series and Best Drama Series Writing, Macfadyen Best Supporting Actor Drama Series, while Avy Kaufman and Francine Maisler won Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series. Succession led all Emmy noms this year with 25.

