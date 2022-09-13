Michael Keaton On ‘Batgirl’ Axing & When We’ll See Batman Next – Emmys Backstage

Skip to main content
US actor Michael Keaton poses with the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for "Dopesick" during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

After his teary speech at the SAG Awards after winning Limited Series Male Actor, Michael Keaton continued his awards march for playing Dr. Samuel Finnix with his first Emmy Primetime trophy tonight for playing the part.

But all we wanted to know about was more Batman.

Asked his thoughts on Warner Bros. Discovery axing Batgirla film which we were also expected to seem reprise the caped crusader, Keaton answered, “I think it was a business decision. It was a film, it was a good one.”

“What was the other question?” Keaton asked.

“When will see you as Batman?” the reporter inquired.

“Oh, a little later tonight,” joked Keaton, “No, I’m kidding. I don’t know. I really have no idea.”

But we do: It’s in The Flash, in theaters, June 23, 2023.

Warner Bros. Discovery killed the HBO Max movie Batgirl last month in order to reap an accounting benefit for the quarter on the $80M-plus production. The decision has caused a lot of headache for the conglom, not only because it axed a movie in post production, which is an unusual maneuver, but also the cancellation of the film setback what was a diverse cast feature for the studio.

 

