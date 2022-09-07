Emmy Presenters: Ariana DeBose, ‘Squid Game’ Stars, Jean Smart, Jimmy Kimmel, Selena Gomez & More

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
The Television Academy has opened the envelope on its first batch of presenters for Monday’s 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Here is the list, in alphabetical order: Will Arnett, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Bayer, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana DeBose, Taye Diggs, Hannah Einbinder, Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon & Lee Jung-jae, Jimmy Kimmel, Diego Luna, Christopher Meloni, Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Jean Smart, Kerry Washington and Natalie Zea.

More presenters will be announced as we get closer to TV’s Biggest Night, which will be hosted by SNL stalwart Kenan Thompson from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on NBC starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The Primetime Emmys follow this past weekend’s two-night presentation of the Creative Arts Emmys. Read Deadline’s full coverage of both ceremonies here. And you can check out the Emmy predictions thus far from Deadline’s Awards Columnist Pete Hammond here.

