Emmy Nominee Natasha Rothwell On Giving “A Voice To The Voiceless” In ‘White Lotus’ – Emmy Red Carpet

Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda in The White Lotus, the key spa worker at the posh Hawaiian resort, becomes by defacto the sounding board and therapist to Jennifer Coolidge’s rich, elder single lady, Tanya.

Tanya becomes so amazed by Belinda’s help that she winds up throwing a lot of money at her for her own dreams. However, at one point, Belinda decides she’s had enough and shuts Tanya’s whining down by telling her that she’s all out of advice. It’s great moment whereby a service worker speaks truth to power.

“To tap into that character and give a voice to the voiceless, meant a lot. So much of what she goes through, so many people of color go through all the time — microaggression after microaggression,” the Emmy-nominated limited series supporting actress Rothwell told Deadline tonight on the red carpet.

“The ability to articulate their needs because, it would be risking their job and their pay,” she adds, “I think it’s so important to have more characters that can speak to the lived experience of color in positions of service.”

The White Lotus was the second most nominated show of this Emmy season at 20, tied with Ted Lasso. White Lotus already won five Creative Emmys including Original Main Title Theme Music, Limited Series Sound Mixing, Limited Series Casting, Limited Series Single Camera Editing and Limited Series Original Music Composition.

Unfortunately, Belinda won’t be back for season 2, however, White Lotus series creator Mike White has made it clear he’d like other characters from season one to return in subsequent seasons.